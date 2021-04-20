US-41 rebuilding project in Baraga County begins

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $5.2 million to rebuild about 4.5 miles of US-41 from Pine Street in Three Lakes to east of Tioga Creek, Baraga County.

Work includes rebuilding asphalt pavement, an aggregate grade lift, concrete curb and gutter, culverts, drainage, guardrail repairs, concrete approach slabs and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year pavement performance warranty.

The project began Tuesday, April 20, and is expected to be completed sometime in September 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

Segments of the highway will be reduced to one alternating lane of traffic, beginning just west of Three Lakes. Traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. Periodic traffic shifts may also be used.

A 13-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

This project will create a smoother driving surface, increasing safety and extending the lifespan of the roadway.

Copyright 2021 MDOT via WLUC. All rights reserved.