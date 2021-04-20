US-41 culvert replacement begins April 26 in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert on US-41 over Peepsock Creek near Pilgrim Terrace Lane in Houghton County.

Work includes asphalt paving, earthwork, drainage, culvert replacement, cofferdam, steel sheet piling, riprap, and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project is set to begin Monday, April 26, with estimated completion in mid-July 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

