Advertisement

US-41 culvert replacement begins April 26 in Houghton County

The project is set to begin Monday with estimated completion in mid-July 2021.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert...
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert on US-41 over Peepsock Creek near Pilgrim Terrace Lane in Houghton County.(Google/WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1.7 million to replace a culvert on US-41 over Peepsock Creek near Pilgrim Terrace Lane in Houghton County.

Work includes asphalt paving, earthwork, drainage, culvert replacement, cofferdam, steel sheet piling, riprap, and pavement markings. The project includes a five-year materials and workmanship warranty.

The project is set to begin Monday, April 26, with estimated completion in mid-July 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals. An 11-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Michigan. (Photo courtesy of Whitmer's office)
Whitmer visited elderly father in Florida during pandemic
The DCH front sign
DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat
1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

The Marquette County Sheriff's Department
Marquette County Sheriff’s Department warns against drugged driving on 4-20
The sign for the Birchmont Motel in Marquette
Birchmont Motel in Marquette looks to be summer events site
The Logo for Higher Love
Higher Love now open in Marquette
New cannabis shop opens in Marquette
New cannabis shop opens in Marquette
Iron Mountain VA celebrates national volunteer week
Iron Mountain VA celebrates national volunteer week