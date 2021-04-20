UGL opens MTU SDC COVID-19 vaccination clinics to general public

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics taking place at Michigan Tech’s Student Development Complex (SDC) have been opened to the public.

The clinic will use the Moderna vaccine and is open to those 18-years-old and older. If you would like to participate, please schedule an appointment online to ensure you receive the vaccine. While walk-ups are permitted, we cannot guarantee you will receive the vaccine if you haven’t scheduled an appointment.

The clinics are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, at the Student Development Complex Varsity Gym. Please note:

If you already have an appointment, keep that time.

Do not come to the clinic if you are sick or not feeling well or are in isolation or quarantine.

The Moderna vaccine will be administered.

Open to those 18 years of age and older.

Masks are required.

No out-of-pocket costs. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.

Plan for at least 1 hour and dress accordingly.

Lines will be socially distanced, however, there may be a wait time depending on volume.

It is recommended that participants schedule an appointment here

