UGL opens MTU SDC COVID-19 vaccination clinics to general public
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) announced the COVID-19 vaccine clinics taking place at Michigan Tech’s Student Development Complex (SDC) have been opened to the public.
The clinic will use the Moderna vaccine and is open to those 18-years-old and older. If you would like to participate, please schedule an appointment online to ensure you receive the vaccine. While walk-ups are permitted, we cannot guarantee you will receive the vaccine if you haven’t scheduled an appointment.
The clinics are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. eastern on Wednesday, April 21 and Thursday, April 22, at the Student Development Complex Varsity Gym. Please note:
- If you already have an appointment, keep that time.
- Do not come to the clinic if you are sick or not feeling well or are in isolation or quarantine.
- The Moderna vaccine will be administered.
- Open to those 18 years of age and older.
- Masks are required.
- No out-of-pocket costs. Please bring your insurance card if you have one.
- Plan for at least 1 hour and dress accordingly.
- Lines will be socially distanced, however, there may be a wait time depending on volume.
- It is recommended that participants schedule an appointment here.
