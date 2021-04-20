The UPside - April 19, 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the Marquette County Community Baby Shower.

Not every new mom will have the opportunity to have a baby shower, that’s where the Marquette County Community Baby Shower steps in.

This free event is open to anyone who is pregnant or has a baby under 6 months old. The soon-to-be and new parents receive some free gifts, lunch, and a cupcake, but most importantly they get to interact with several agencies and organizations that can assist them with their new child. Learn more in the video above.

