The UPside - April 19, 2021

This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the Marquette County Community Baby Shower.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This week’s Upsiders are the organizers of the Marquette County Community Baby Shower.

Not every new mom will have the opportunity to have a baby shower, that’s where the Marquette County Community Baby Shower steps in.

This free event is open to anyone who is pregnant or has a baby under 6 months old. The soon-to-be and new parents receive some free gifts, lunch, and a cupcake, but most importantly they get to interact with several agencies and organizations that can assist them with their new child. Learn more in the video above.

TV6 is looking for nominees in your community, to be featured in our weekly UPside report. To submit an individual, group or organization to be featured on The UPside, send your nomination information to TheUPside@wluctv6.com.

