State seeking vendors to provide mobile vaccination services for high-risk populations

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - To help improve COVID-19 vaccination access for high-risk populations and settings across Michigan, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and Department of Technology, Management and Budget (DTMB) have issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to conduct mobile vaccination services.

“Settings where numerous people live or work in close proximity to one another present a high risk for spread of COVID-19 and require more flexible vaccination services,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Providing mobile vaccination services will help ensure these high-risk individuals have access to the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and help the state reach its goal of vaccinating 70% of Michiganders ages 16 and older and quickly as possible.”

Six site or setting types are included in the RFP:

Homebound vaccinations

Community-based mobile clinics

Neighborhood testing sites

Seasonal agricultural workers

Shelters, transient communities, other vulnerable populations

Medium to large vaccination sites

Bidders will be required to schedule appointments and manage all logistics involved in providing mobile vaccinations. Bidders have the ability to bid on one or more regions in the state to provide any of the six sites or setting types. The regions are based on State of Michigan Prosperity Regions and include:

Region 1 (Upper Peninsula)

Region 2 (Northwest)

Region 3 (Northeast)

Region 4 (West Michigan)

Region 5 (East Central)

Region 6 (East Michigan)

Region 7 (South Central)

Region 8 (Southwest)

Region 9 (Southeast Michigan)

Region 10 (Detroit Metro)

Awards will be based on the ability to provide services to one or more of the six site types and multiple awards may be issued. Contractors will also be responsible for rapid response to provide vaccinations (and potentially testing) at locations and community locations when COVID-19 outbreaks occur. Vaccinations are expected to serve on average 2,000 to 6,000 individuals per day statewide, across as few as one or as many as 15+ locations.

Bids are due Wednesday, May 12 by 3:00 p.m. RFP No. 210000001690 is posted on the SIGMA Vendor Self-Service at Michigan.gov/SIGMAVSS.

Michigan residents seeking more information about the COVID-19 vaccine can visit Michigan.gov/COVIDvaccine. Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.