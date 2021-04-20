UPDATE: State health department data corrected following upload issues on COVID-19 website Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: As of about 5:10 p.m. eastern Tuesday, the MDHHS said state data had been corrected. For the latest totals, tune into your TV6 News Tuesday evening.

ORIGINAL STORY: The COVID-19 website for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) on Tuesday was showing incorrect data.

TV6 reached out to Lynn Sutfin from the MDHHS about the numbers, and she said the website is being worked on, as “there is an issue with the file.”

As of 4:45 p.m. eastern April 20, data has been reverted to only show Monday, April 19 data.

TV6 will watch for the updated data and will provide details on-air and online when we get new information.

