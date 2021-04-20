Advertisement

Race Driven hosts first Women’s Ride Day

It’s part of the International Female Ride Day.
Motorcycles in a row.
Motorcycles in a row.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - International Female Ride Day is coming up and one Delta County business is participating for the first time. Race Driven is hosting its first ever Women’s Ride Day on May first.

“It is going to be an event for women to just grow confidence and meet other women that like to ride and hopefully make friendships and relationships with these women,” said Sadie Strasser, sales and marketing at Race Driven.

Women will meet at the intersection of M-69 and 410 in Bark River at 8 a.m.

“The route we were originally going to take is no longer the safest route so we’re going to have to redo it a little bit,” said Strasser.

It’s all part of the International Female Ride Day which started 15 years ago with nine women who wanted to encourage and connect with other women.

“There’s actually over 120 countries participating in it. This is going to be our first one,” said Strasser. “It started with scooters and motorcycles and trikes and now has expanded into the off-road industry, which is obviously why we are a part of it.”

According to the event’s website, the theme of the event is “Just Ride” and it’s meant to encourage all women to grab a bike and build relationships with other women. It also highlights the number of women to do enjoy motor sports.

For more information on how to join the free international women’s ride day with race driven, you can call at (906) 420-8009, email at mktg@race-driven.com, or check out Race Driven’s Facebook page.

To learn more about International Female ride day, click here.

