PHDM: More than 1,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses given last week in Escanaba, Menominee

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties (PHDM) is providing a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update to the community.

On Monday, April 12, 2021 PHDM received 1,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine. Eight Hundred of these doses were first doses and 1,100 we second doses.

During the week of April 12 to April 18, PHDM held four clinics and administered 1,139 doses. Three of the clinics were held at Bay College in Escanaba and one clinic was held at the Pullman House in Menominee.

PHDM has four upcoming first dose clinics. The Moderna vaccine will be administered at all four of these clinics.

In Delta County, there are clinics scheduled at Bay College on: Thursday April 22 Thursday April 29

In Menominee County, there are clinics scheduled at the Pullman House on: Tuesday, April 20 Wednesday, April 28



Second dose clinics are also scheduled in both Delta and Menominee Counties during the next two weeks.

Currently, anyone over the age of 18 who resides or works in Delta or Menominee Counties is eligible to receive a vaccination. To get an appointment for any of the above clinics please sign-up on the PHDM website at www.phdm.org or call 906-786-4111 or 906-863-4451.

