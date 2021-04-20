Advertisement

Ore Dock Brewing Company Angry Bear goes Underground for 2021

The poster for the Angry Bear: Underground 2021
The poster for the Angry Bear: Underground 2021(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is releasing the roar with its Angry Bear Festival. This year it’s the Angry Bear: Underground.

The Ore Dock’s barrel-aged brews will be rolling out beginning Wednesday, they’ll release a new one each day through Saturday. The Ore Dock also has Angry Bear Adventure Kits you can take back to your ‘cave’ but time is running out to order those.

“They give people the opportunity to choose which of the sours they want online, there’s great descriptions of the sours online, so they can pick ahead of time what they want to try, take it home and enjoy it at their own leisure, those are available until midnight tonight to pre-order,” said Ore Dock Brewing Company Owner Andrea Pernsteiner.

There will also be limited capacity inside for the release of the aged beers. Wednesday through Saturday the Ore Dock will also have food trucks on site and live music upstairs. You can find ordering information and more by clicking here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Latest News

Ishpeming School District looking to enhance its Native American Education for students
Ishpeming Schools looking to enhance Native American education
US-2 in Dickinson County will soon be resurfaced
US-2 in Dickinson County will soon be resurfaced
Copper Country Women's Shelter unveils newly renovated facility
Copper Country Women's Shelter unveils newly renovated facility
Calumet church raising money for new roof
Calumet church raising money for new roof