Ore Dock Brewing Company Angry Bear goes Underground for 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is releasing the roar with its Angry Bear Festival. This year it’s the Angry Bear: Underground.

The Ore Dock’s barrel-aged brews will be rolling out beginning Wednesday, they’ll release a new one each day through Saturday. The Ore Dock also has Angry Bear Adventure Kits you can take back to your ‘cave’ but time is running out to order those.

“They give people the opportunity to choose which of the sours they want online, there’s great descriptions of the sours online, so they can pick ahead of time what they want to try, take it home and enjoy it at their own leisure, those are available until midnight tonight to pre-order,” said Ore Dock Brewing Company Owner Andrea Pernsteiner.

There will also be limited capacity inside for the release of the aged beers. Wednesday through Saturday the Ore Dock will also have food trucks on site and live music upstairs. You can find ordering information and more by clicking here.

