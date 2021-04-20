Advertisement

NMU’s Halonen named GLIAC Women’s Soccer Player of the Week

Courtesy: NMU
(NMU Graphic)
(NMU Graphic) (WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer junior Caroline Halonen has been named the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

In the 6-0 win over Purdue Northwest on Friday, Halonen scored two goals for the Wildcats. The midfielder from Hartland, Mich. also notched a goal and an assist in NMU’s 3-2 win over the Rangers of Parkside on Sunday.

Halonen is currently fifth in program history in career assists (12), seventh in career points (52), seventh in career shots (174), tied for eighth in game-winning goals with four, and ninth in career goals (20).

It is the first GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week award for the team this year.

The Wildcats return to the field Tuesday, April 27 at 12 p.m. for first-round action in the GLIAC tournament. The conference will announce tournament seedings and matchups at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
UPDATE: Michigan State Police say woman is in regular care after officer involved shooting
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

Latest News

High School Basketball Generic Logo
Four U.P. Players earn First Team honors on AP Girls Basketball All-State Division Three squad
Michigan Tech Head Hockey Coach Joe Shawhan has agreed to a three-year contract extension...
Joe Shawhan agrees to extension as head coach of MTU Hockey Huskies
NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.
NMU men’s soccer ready for their first home playoff game in program history
NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.
NMU lacrosse prepares for three straight games, including a playoff matchup against Davenport