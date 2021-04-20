MDOT seasonal roadside parks prepare to open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re planning any road trips, roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be reopening next week.

MDOT says the seasonal roadside parks will be opening on Friday, April 30 to the public.

All services will be available, like bathrooms, picnic tables, and trailheads, but motorists should not expect drinking water at some locations yet.

“We have to do annual testing and sometimes treatment of the water just to make sure that the water is safe to drink at each year. Most of these places have well water and they’re not connected to a municipal water system so testing has to be done before we can turn the water on,” MDOT Communication Representative Dan Weingarten said.

Water testing will take anywhere from one to two weeks.

For a full list of seasonal roadside parks, click here.

