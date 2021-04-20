M-26 culvert replacement in Houghton County begins April 26

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $1 million to replace a culvert on M-26 over Umbrella Tree Creek west of Goat Hill Road in Houghton County.

Work includes asphalt paving, culvert replacement, guardrail, scour countermeasures, and pavement markings.

Work begins Monday, April 26, with estimated completion in late July 2021.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

One alternating lane of traffic will be maintained via temporary traffic signals from May 10 through late July. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place for the duration of this project.

The project will provide a long-term replacement for a culvert and roadway damaged in the June 2018 Father’s Day Flood.

