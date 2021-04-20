Local artist transforms cardboard into functional art pieces

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - When you look at a cardboard box, you might see a shipping container; artist Jason Schneider sees a potential work of art.

Schneider creates functional pieces of furniture, bowls, and other 2D works of art- all showing off the cardboard’s corrugation.

As a trained wood worker and furniture designer, Schneider started working with cardboard as a means of recycling.

However, it’s the texture and pattern of the cardboard that drives him to push his design limits.

“Often times I keep my forms pretty simple. You know, not too complex so that the texture can shine and speak more,” explains Schneider. “Often times I’m inspired by some of my waste product, believe it or not.”

His work is truly a testament to the multi-sensational experience of art.

You can view Schneider’s work at Zero Degrees Artist Gallery in downtown Marquette until June, or on his website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.