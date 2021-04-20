Ishpeming Schools looking to enhance Native American education

Advertisement

Ishpeming School District looking to enhance its Native American Education for students
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday night the Ishpeming School Board discussed possible additions to its Title VI program. Title VI deals with the American Indian education in the district.

Monday night the School Board held a public hearing on the issue, hearing directly from their Title VI coordinator. She said they recently held a meeting and received feedback from parents that want to see Native American guests speakers, and a critical look at how Native American history is taught. Another popular suggestion was a possible partnership with NMU and their Native American Studies program.

“Northern Michigan University has a great Native American Studies program and that was something that was stressed was to partner with them more and ideally bring in some presenters, bring in some groups and things that can really connect to our student body and our entire student body not just our Native American students,” said Seth Hoopingarner, Ishpeming High/Middle School Principal.

The board took no action on the issue but the changes could come ahead of the next school year in the fall.

