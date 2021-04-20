Advertisement

Houghton County students to participate in Northern Lights Summer Adventure Program

The program is designed to engage students academically, socially, and emotionally.
Students in grades 4 - 8 will get to fish, geocache, kayak, and explore places like the Porcupine Mountains and Pictured Rocks.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Students in Houghton County have the chance to explore the U.P. with their classmates this summer.

The Northern Lights Summer Adventure Program will be available to students in Hancock, Lake Linden-Hubbell, Chassell, and Copper Country Intermediate School Districts.

“We wanted to find activities that were fun and engaging for our students,” said Stacy Bussiere, a physical education teacher at Hancock Central High School. “What better way to do that than to show them what our local communities have to offer?”

To help students grow academically, emotionally, and socially this summer, they will get to fish, geocache, kayak, and explore places like the Porcupine Mountains and Pictured Rocks.

“We live in a beautiful place that a lot of people refer to as God’s country, so why wouldn’t we go out and explore all the things that we can do in it?” said Hancock Public Schools superintendent Steve Patchin.

Patchin says high schoolers will be hired as assistance, allowing them to be role models for the younger students.

“Mentoring is a give and take,” Patchin said. “You’re giving your time to other kids, but what you’re getting back is these little kids looking up to you as a person that knows a lot of that person I want to be. That does a whole lot for our students’ esteem.”

K-5 students will have their own program, combining academics with outdoor activities. According to Barkell Elementary summer learning program coordinator Karen Eddy, students will get great, hands-on experience after learning virtually for much of the year.

“All of our programming will be face-to-face, so they’ll be able to catch up on some of that and also just be able to maintain what they’ve learned throughout the year,” Eddy said.

Transportation and snacks or meals will be provided for students for each activity. The program will be paid for through Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief fund, so participation will be free for students. More details and signup information will be released in the coming months.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

