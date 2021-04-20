Advertisement

Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours preparing for the summer

Company’s first tours of the season slated for Memorial Day weekend with COVID-19 protocols in place
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - All ashore that’s going ashore. Memorial Day weekend is approaching, meaning tourists will soon return to the Upper Peninsula.

At Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising, co-owner Pete Lindquist says he and his crew are preparing to welcome back customers. But, the tours will look different than in years past.

“If you’re on the upper deck in the open air, then you don’t have to wear a mask when you’re seated,” said Lindquist. “But, if you are inside the enclosed space where the viewing wells are, then you have to wear a mask.”

Last year, tourism was up in the U.P., and Glass Bottom continued its expeditions with limited capacity. However, there was a downside.

“We kept it at one-third, and we filled every tour every day,” Lindquist explained. “We probably turned away twice that many on a daily basis.”

Lindquist hopes the company can start this season with 50% capacity on each boat with customers spaced out during the tours. Despite these measures, he believes this summer will be another good one.

“I’m thinking that because of our online reservations,” he stated, “from what I can see of that, that it’s going to be another banner year.”

In the meantime, Lindquist and his company are keeping their eyes on the horizon.

“I’m just hoping that we have great weather, we have lots of people, and we don’t have any issues with COVID,” he said. “I would love to see this whole situation just kind of open up and so life can get back to normal.”

Glass Bottom’s first shipwreck tour sets sail on May 29th.

