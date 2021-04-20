Fox Marquette Subaru presents check to Noquemanon Trail Network from Share the Love Event

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Fox Marquette Subaru donated over $11,000 to the Noquemanon Trail Network today from its annual Share the Love Event.

During the seven-week event, the dealership donates $250 for each car sold, and the retailer matches another $50. A charity is picked by the local dealership staff along with Subaru each year to receive a donation from the event.

Marquette Subaru’s General Manager, Luke Hubbard, says this is the second year that NTN has been chosen.

“The NTN is kinda the backbone of the community here for outdoor activities,” says Hubbard. “They have a huge trail network that is utilized both in the winter and in the summertime. It’s about the outdoors and it fits right in with Subaru.”

Noquemanon Trail Network Executive Director Lori Hauswirth was at the dealership to receive the check. She says the organization does not receive direct support from the local government, so donations like this make a big difference.

“The timing of it couldn’t have been better,” says Hauswirth. “The trail use last year across our network was up over 30%. Having the extra dollars really makes a difference at the end of the year.”

Hauswirth says the money will help support new projects coming this year, including expanding the South Trails parking lot and adding toilets.

In the past five years, Fox Marquette Subaru has donated over $65,000 locally through its Share the Love event.

