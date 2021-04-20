Florence County ATV/UTV trails to open Friday

FLORENCE, Wisc.. (WLUC) -It’s almost ATV season.

Florence County’s ATV/UTV trails open on Friday, April 23. The county’s recreation coordinator Mat Gummin, urges people to ride with caution as sections of the trail system are still soft and groomers are still smoothing things out.

He says there are logging activities in parts of the county, and a major bridge will be closed for a part of the summer, so riders need to be aware.

“Probably, the most important thing that will be happening throughout the course of this season is the Menominee River bridge, that links us between Iron Mountain and Florence; It will be out for rehabilitation,” he explained.

That project will begin in the next week and the completion date is still undetermined.

For more information contact the Florence County Forestry and Parks Dept (715) 528-3207 option 4. or click here.

