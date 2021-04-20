Advertisement

Drive to repeal law Governor Whitmer used in pandemic clears hurdle

An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
An "Unlock Michigan" sign is seen in Dickinson County, July 2020.
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A group trying to repeal an emergency powers law that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used to issue coronavirus restrictions has cleared a key hurdle after the Michigan elections bureau said it collected enough petitions.

Staff said Monday that Unlock Michigan, which has ties to Republicans, submitted 460,000 valid signatures, more than the 340,000 needed. If the Board of State Canvassers agrees to certify the initiative, the Republican-led Legislature will likely pass it. Whitmer couldn’t veto it.

The Michigan Supreme Court declared the law unconstitutional. But the initiative’s organizers say the law should be permanently repealed because future justices could rule differently.

