Advertisement

Defense criticizes evidence in Kristin Smart slaying arrests

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Lawyers for a father and son charged in the 1996 disappearance of California college student Kristin Smart criticized a lack of evidence in the case, with one saying it was “so minimal as to shock the conscience.”

A prosecutor countered Monday that defense lawyers had omitted key facts or had not read the warrants leading to the arrests of 44-year-old Paul Flores on a first-degree murder charge and his father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, on accessory after murder.

Paul Flores is charged in the killing that authorities said happened as he tried to rape Smart, his classmate, in his dorm room at California Polytechnic State University campus in San Luis Obispo after an off-campus party.

Smart’s body has never been found.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of both men during their arraignment in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
The prosecution and Derek Chauvin's defense team make their final case in the trial on the...
Murder case against Chauvin in George Floyd’s death goes to jury
A Michigan State Police Forensic Team trailer is pictured at the Hubbell home where an...
UPDATE: Michigan State Police say woman is in regular care after officer involved shooting
Buzz Palmer, a retired law enforcement diver, threw his 17-year-old orange Kabota tractor into...
‘I was gonna T-bone him’: Tractor driver helps end police chase

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems
FILE - In this Saturday, March 14, 2020 file photo, an Apple logo adorns the facade of the...
Apple to host virtual iPad event, may hint at new AirPods
FILE - In this March 26, 2021 file photo, a member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares...
EU regulator prepares to issue advice on use of J&J vaccine
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
Out of sight but center stage, jurors weigh Chauvin’s fate
The project is telling 19 covid-19 survivor stories from Michigan
The Michigan Covid 19 Photo Series