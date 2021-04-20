DCH reopens after Monday night bomb threat

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Dickinson County Healthcare is back open Tuesday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

According to DCH, on Monday at 8:48 p.m. CT, the Dickinson County Healthcare call center received a phone call from someone disguising their voice, stating they had placed a bomb in the hospital. Following emergency action protocol, hospital administrators immediately enacted a “Code Orange,” locking down the building and alerting local authorities of a bomb threat.

Within minutes, DCH says law enforcement was on the scene to assess the threat and to activate a sweep of every square inch of the hospital, starting with all public access points, patient care areas, and thoroughfares. For the medical safety of patients and staff during a Code Orange at Dickinson, patients and staff remained in place with limited activity while law enforcement addressed the emergency.

The Iron Mountain Police and Fire Departments were assisted on scene by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Kingsford Public Safety and the Marquette Police Department K-9 unit.

Using a highly trained “bomb-sniffing” police dog, and following their sweep of the building and finding no evidence of a bomb, DCH says law enforcement deemed the hospital clear and safe. All patient care areas were reopened, with no health care complications to any patients resulting from the incident. Law enforcement cleared the scene around 2:00 a.m.

“Dickinson County Healthcare takes a threat to the safety and security of our patients and staff very seriously,” said Joe Rizzo, DCH Director of Public Relations, in a press release. “We are thankful to law enforcement for their fast and thorough response to help us make sure our patients and staff are safe. We are proud of our staff for their immediate response to the threat and applying their crisis training to protect our patients and each other during this event.”

No arrests have been announced. Iron Mountain police ask anyone with information to call 906-774-1234.

Dickinson County Healthcare has no other updates on the event and will notify the public of any further developments. The continuing investigation into the bomb threat and phone calls are in the hands of local law enforcement authorities.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.