Continued on the Cold Side with Some Snow Showers Wednesday

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and flurries

Highs: mid 30s to low 40s, warmest south and west

Thursday: Warmer with sunny skies

Highs: mainly 50s

Friday: Sun mixed with clouds, mild

Highs: 50s to around 60

Saturday: Good chance of a period of rain, possibly changing to snow

Highs: 40s to near 50

Temperatures should be somewhat below average Sunday. It will warm up with a chance of showers Monday, with a possibility of a very warm day Tuesday ahead of developing low pressure in the Plains.

