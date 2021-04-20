Continued on the Cold Side with Some Snow Showers Wednesday
Followed by Significant Warming on Thursday
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered snow showers and flurries
Highs: mid 30s to low 40s, warmest south and west
Thursday: Warmer with sunny skies
Highs: mainly 50s
Friday: Sun mixed with clouds, mild
Highs: 50s to around 60
Saturday: Good chance of a period of rain, possibly changing to snow
Highs: 40s to near 50
Temperatures should be somewhat below average Sunday. It will warm up with a chance of showers Monday, with a possibility of a very warm day Tuesday ahead of developing low pressure in the Plains.
