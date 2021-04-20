Another wintry start for some

A secondary front is moving across the area. This has led to an uptick in lake effect snow showers during the morning. Snow will still be around in the central and east. Then, a few scattered snow showers will be around tomorrow morning. Sunshine and warmth returns for the end of the week as an upper-level ridge moves in. Our next front will bring light rain on Saturday with a transition to snow late in the day.

Today: Morning snow showers with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: Upper 20s- low 30s north, mid-upper 30s south

Wednesday: Scattered snow during the morning. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Friday: A mix of sun/clouds and continued warmth

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cooler

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Cloudy with a chance of rain/snow mix

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

