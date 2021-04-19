Wildcats women’s soccer tops Rangers on Senior Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University Women’s Soccer team ended Sunday’s Senior Day with a 3-2 win over the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Friday in the last Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) regular-season match of the season.

The win brings the Wildcats’ record to 6-2-1. It is the most wins for the program since the 2015 season and the feat was accomplished in seven fewer matches.

TAKING CONTROL

Caroline Halonen was awarded a free kick six yards from the top of the box in the fifth minute.

Her shot went to the left of the extended keeper for the Rangers and put NMU up 1-0.

In the 40th minute, the Wildcats got another goal on the board.

A Parkside player intercepted an NMU pass but tripped and could not hold possession of the ball. Evelyn Flor took the ball, from 18 yards out, and kicked it into the left side of the net in almost the exact same spot as the earlier goal.

GAME-WINNER

The Rangers used a goal late in the first and early in the second half to even the match at 2-2.

The game-winner for the Wildcats came in the 54th minute. Halonen sent a deep ball down the pitch from midfield. With the goalkeeper for Parkside coming to the top of the box to defend, Brenna Musser found the ball and kicked it into the net.

NMU took home the 3-2 victory in the final regular-season match inside of the Superior Dome.

SENIOR DAY

Allie Jones, Kiera Hau, and Andrea Sekloch were the Senior Day honorees for the Wildcats.

All three student-athletes started the match and Hau notched two shots.

STAT LEADERS

The Wildcats held a large advantage in shots in the contest with a 32-5 margin over the Rangers. NMU’s defense held Parkside to three shots in the first half and just two in the second

NMU was also the only team to take corner kicks as they had a total of seven in the contest.

Halonen led the team with 9 shots, a goal, and an assist. Flor and Musser were next for the Wildcats with three shots and one goal each.

Isabelle Brusilow (3), Brooke Pietila (2), Hau (2), Isabela Cardoso (2), Rachael Erste (2), Erin Gibson (1), Natalie Stampfly (1), and Caitlyn Trombley (1) all had at least one shot in the box score.

Jones was the NMU keeper for the opening 49:02 of the game before Shenae Kreps took over for the final 40:58.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats await the announcement of their seeding and opponent for the GLIAC Tournament. NMU will host a first-round game against a conference opponent on Tuesday, April 27th.

