US-2 resurfacing project to take place in Dickinson Co. April 26th

DICKINSON CO, Mich. (WLUC) -Starting April 26th, drivers will see road construction for about 8 miles of US-2 from Michigan Avenue in Iron Mountain, to west of Fifth Avenue in Norway.

“We’re going to start in the community of Norway, on the east end of it. It will go right through Norway and continue through Quinnesec, to Michigan Avenue in the City of Iron Mountain,” said Steve Cadeau, a construction engineer with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

He said MDOT is investing about $2.8 million to resurface the road, through its Non-Freeway Resurfacing Project Program. He says the goal of this project is to provide a smoother driving surface and increased safety.

“Some places, we’ll be grinding off the existing asphalt, and putting down a whole new layer,” he explained.

Because of this, Cadeau says motorist should expect delays.

“We’ll have intermittent lane closures throughout the project, with an occasional traffic shift,” Cadeau added.

He says the project will also incorporate an ongoing work zone safety review process between MDOT and Bacco Construction, the contractor.

This pilot program will identify new safety procedures to keep workers and motorists safer during the project.

“Slow down, be patient; With that new pavement, will increase safety, we want a smoother ride, new pavement markings, it will benefit everyone in the long run,” said Cadeau.

The project is slated to take just under 3 months, with a projected completion date of July 2021.

