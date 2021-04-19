Advertisement

TV6 Craft Show returns for the first time in over a year

The scaled back version featured 50 vendors.
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show
A booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show(WLUC)
By Maci Cosmore
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in over a year, the TV6 craft show made its return this past weekend in Escanaba.

The scaled back version featured 50 vendors, and from handmade wreathes, to homemade baked goods, to sculpted wood pieces, TV6 Craft show Coordinator, Nancy Webster, says there was something for everyone.

Webster says the three-day event had low attendance, but vendors made out amazing.

And the response from vendors and patrons has been incredible she says.

“It feels marvelous. The crafters are just over-the-moon thrilled. Everybody’s talking about how excited they have been to have this show, how they’ve done well, and it’s just a relieve to be able to says ‘yeah we did this,’” said Webster.

The next TV6 Craft Show will be the Mother’s Day show on Friday May 7, 8, and 9 at the Westwood Mall in Marquette Township.

