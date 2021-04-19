The Yooper Goddess transforms saltine crackers into a tasty snack

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Sick of plain, boring saltine crackers? The Yooper Goddess has got you covered with a recipe that will actually leave you craving them.

Over the weekend, Lori Kulju had a booth at the TV6 Spring Craft Show in Escanaba, where she usually brings the crackers for guests to sample. Because restrictions made the show a little different this year, Kulju decided to share her recipe with the rest of TV6.

She says these crackers are perfect after a busy weekend because they require minimal effort.

Kulju starts by blending 1 1/2 cups of canola oil, a clove of garlic, 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne, and a whole packet of ranch dressing seasoning, which can be subbed with virtually any seasoning mix.

Blend until fully mixed and the oil no longer settles, then pour into a large bowl.

Dump a half sleeve of store-bought saltine crackers into the bowl at a time and toss the crackers. Transfer the crackers into another bowl or storage container.

They’re ready to eat right away, with zero baking involved.

Sound simple enough?

They’re flavorful on their own, but can be paired with Kulju’s homemade dip.

For the dip Kulju combines 1/3 cup each of plain Greek yogurt, sour cream, and mayo. Next she adds the zest of one lemon, about 4 oz. of shredded cheese, green onion, and sliced green olives.

Kulju says her crackers and dip recipe are so great because they’re easy, cheap to make, and are a hit at any get together.

“It is good for any party and when I bring them to any party, they’re gone. It’s like, oh, all my crackers are gone. Where’d they go? Everybody loves them. Well the thing of it is too, if you’re on a budget these literally cost under $5 to make.”

