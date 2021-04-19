Snowy, blustery Monday as winter makes mid-April cameo

A Canadian Prairies frontal system brings initial rain to the Upper Peninsula, spreading eastward overnight.

The frontal system is the leading edge of a cold airmass that will keep temperatures below the seasonal in the U.P. during the first half of the week. Rain will transition to mainly widespread snow on Monday. Snow shower chances continue for the NW wind belts Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure then builds over the region during the second half of the week, with temperatures trending at or above the seasonal norm.

The next chance for precipitation is expected next weekend with the arrival of another Canadian Prairies frontal system.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; transition to snow begins west in the morning, then eastward towards the afternoon; colder and blustery with NW winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60

Saturday and Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.