Advertisement

Snowy, blustery Monday as winter makes mid-April cameo

Wet snow to cause possible slushy, slippery road hazards during the morning commute
Wet snow to cause possible slushy, slippery road hazards during the morning commute.
Wet snow to cause possible slushy, slippery road hazards during the morning commute.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Canadian Prairies frontal system brings initial rain to the Upper Peninsula, spreading eastward overnight.

The frontal system is the leading edge of a cold airmass that will keep temperatures below the seasonal in the U.P. during the first half of the week. Rain will transition to mainly widespread snow on Monday. Snow shower chances continue for the NW wind belts Tuesday and Wednesday.

High pressure then builds over the region during the second half of the week, with temperatures trending at or above the seasonal norm.

The next chance for precipitation is expected next weekend with the arrival of another Canadian Prairies frontal system.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow; transition to snow begins west in the morning, then eastward towards the afternoon; colder and blustery with NW winds gusting over 35 mph

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warmer

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 60

Saturday and Sunday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and snow; breezy

>Highs: 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Mugshot for Clifton Terry “CJ” Ward.
Ironwood man arrested on 10 meth-related drug charges
Copper Country Habitat for humanity 1,280 square-foot three bedroom home in South Range
Houghton County woman becomes first-time homeowner in South Range
Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday

Latest News

Mostly sunny giving way to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with early evening rain beginning out...
Mostly sunny and mild Sunday, then becoming cloudy and rainy in the evening
Karl Bohnak: 4/16/2021
Pleasant Weekend Weather on the Way
nice
Sunshine returns for a pleasant stretch
Karl Bohnak: 4/15/2021
Sunshine to Make a Return to Portions of Upper Michigan Friday