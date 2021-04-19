Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital is now offering Bariatric services

MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Grand Heath Partners, over 40 percent of Americans are obese with ten percent being severely obese.

Now, one U-P hospital is teaming up with Grand Health Partners in Grand Rapids to offer a new bariatrics program in the U.P. to help people become healthy.

On Monday, April 19, Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital preformed its first bariatric weight-loss surgery.

“Bariatric surgery is surgery to help people lose weight and to help people become healthier. So, we see a lot of people that have type two diabetes, hypertension, and sleep apnea. These are all comorbid conditions that make us not as healthy,” Bariatric Surgeon, Derek Nagle, said.

Losing weight will help to prevent and get rid of these health conditions, and the surgery is typically a more affordable and easier option for most patients.

“It costs less time and effort and money, you don’t have to go and see the physician as much, you’re taking less medication, and you’re not using your CPAP machine,” said Nagle.

He said the two most common surgeries are the sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass, but there are other specialized procedures they can offer depending on patients’ unique medical conditions.

And most Michigan insurance plans will help to cover the surgery, but Nagle said they help patients get approved and covered for the surgery.

CEO, Bob Crumb, said this new addition is one of the first in the U.P, meaning those searching for the service will not need to travel far.

“We’re very excited. The nice part about Manistique is we’re very centrally located so it’s easy to get to from all over the U.P.”

And Surgical Services Manager, Randy Middledorf, said this new program is unique for not just the area, but for the hospital.

“Being that we are a smaller hospital, we offer nine different surgical specialties which is uncommon for a hospital our size. So, we love that fact that we’re growing and we’re able to serve our community.”

To learn more about bariatric options at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital or to see if it’s the right choice for you, click here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.