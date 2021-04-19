Porcupine Mountains Music Festival announces 2021 cancellation

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Another Upper Michigan music festival has announced that it will not be happening in 2021. The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival, which usually takes place in late August on the Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, has announced that it will be on “hiatus” until 2022. The Friends of the Porkies, the organizers behind the festival, posted the decision on the event’s Facebook page Monday morning. The cancellation, according to the post, is “due to issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”.

The organization said that, with restrictions of outdoor gathering currently limited to 300, it is too much of a gamble to continue planning the event without knowing what restrictions will look like during the summer months.

Refunds are available, as well as rollover options for 2020 and 2021 ticket holders. That information is available on the group’s Facebook page and on their website.

The Porcupine Mountains Music Festival is tentatively scheduled to return August 26-28, 2022.

The post ended on a positive note, with the following message:

We will keep pushing forward towards a brighter future when we can sing, dance, feel and laugh together again, and we send our best wishes to each and every one of you.

