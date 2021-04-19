Parker named as Outstanding graduate for Bay College Social Sciences

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron River childcare worker has been named Bay College’s Outstanding Graduate in the Social Sciences division. The college recently selected Sulliana Parker as the 2021 Outstanding Graduate, an award that is sponsored by Burkhart, Lewandowski & Miller, the Bay College Faculty Association, and the Bay College Foundation.

According to a press release from the college, Sulliana started her journey at Bay in 2018. “I selected Bay College because it is affordable and the flexible course schedule was perfect as a busy working mom. The instructors at Bay College provided support, encouragement, and were whole-heartedly committed to helping me succeed. I’m forever grateful for my experience at Bay College.”

In April, Sulliana will earn an Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education. She will be continuing her schooling at Lake Superior State University this fall to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Early Childhood Education. She is the Lead Toddler Teacher at Riverside Plaza Early Childcare in Iron River. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, camping, and hiking.

