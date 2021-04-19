NMU men’s soccer ready for their first home playoff game in program history

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s soccer team will be facing Davenport this weekend, in round one of the GLIAC Tournament.

This is the Wildcats first home playoff game in program history, and it comes against an opponent that knows how to win in the post season. Under current coach Chris Hughes, the Panthers previously won the NAIA National Championship.

“They’ll be as ready as anyone to play us,” said Wildcats head coach David Poggi. “They’re technical, they’re physical, they’re athletic. You could go on and on, they’re good looking.” He laughs, “I don’t know, you can say whatever, they click all the boxes of a team that should be in the playoffs and, it’ll be exciting to play them. Just like Wisconsin-Parkside, Saginaw, Northwood, Purdue Northwest, everybody else, Ashland; anybody in this tournament can win this tournament, and we’re going to do everything, we’re going to focus on Davenport for next Sunday.”

Kickoff from the Superior Dome is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday, April 25.

