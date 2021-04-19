Advertisement

NMU men’s soccer ready for their first home playoff game in program history

NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.
NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s soccer team will be facing Davenport this weekend, in round one of the GLIAC Tournament.

This is the Wildcats first home playoff game in program history, and it comes against an opponent that knows how to win in the post season. Under current coach Chris Hughes, the Panthers previously won the NAIA National Championship.

“They’ll be as ready as anyone to play us,” said Wildcats head coach David Poggi. “They’re technical, they’re physical, they’re athletic. You could go on and on, they’re good looking.” He laughs, “I don’t know, you can say whatever, they click all the boxes of a team that should be in the playoffs and, it’ll be exciting to play them. Just like Wisconsin-Parkside, Saginaw, Northwood, Purdue Northwest, everybody else, Ashland; anybody in this tournament can win this tournament, and we’re going to do everything, we’re going to focus on Davenport for next Sunday.”

Kickoff from the Superior Dome is set for 1 p.m. eastern on Sunday, April 25.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Latest News

NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.
NMU lacrosse prepares for three straight games, including a playoff matchup against Davenport
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to...
Brady Says He’ll Be Ready To Go
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Alex Smith Retires
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball