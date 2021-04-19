Advertisement

NMU lacrosse prepares for three straight games, including a playoff matchup against Davenport

NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.
NMU lacrosse celebrates a goal.(WLUC)
By Tyler Markle
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University lacrosse had a tough weekend, getting swept by top of the conference Grand Valley State, but they’re already looking ahead what’s next.

The Wildcats will close out the regular season on the road, taking on Davenport, and they will begin the playoffs afterwards, on the road, against Davenport.

“They’re almost as physical as we are, and they play, kind of a structured offense the way that we do, so they’re a good matchup for us,” said NMU lacrosse head coach Lindsey LeMay. “We’re just going to play them a lot of times in a row though, so hopefully, if anything, we’ll be able to initially scout them on film, but by the third time we play them, we should be very familiar with the way they play. I think it’ll be beneficial, because I think little things about some of their better attackers, we’ll be able to figure out, that you can’t really see in film. The more you play someone, the more familiar you are with them. It’s just unfortunate that they’re all going to be on the road, but that’s okay.”

The Wildcats regular season closes with games at Davenport on Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday
Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Latest News

NMU men's soccer celebrates a goal.
NMU men’s soccer ready for their first home playoff game in program history
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady gave out a cellphone number on Twitter for fans to...
Brady Says He’ll Be Ready To Go
Washington Football Team's Alex Smith plays during the first half of an NFL football game...
Alex Smith Retires
Michigan State guard Joshua Langford shoots a free throw during the second half of an NCAA...
Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball