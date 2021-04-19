NMU lacrosse prepares for three straight games, including a playoff matchup against Davenport

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University lacrosse had a tough weekend, getting swept by top of the conference Grand Valley State, but they’re already looking ahead what’s next.

The Wildcats will close out the regular season on the road, taking on Davenport, and they will begin the playoffs afterwards, on the road, against Davenport.

“They’re almost as physical as we are, and they play, kind of a structured offense the way that we do, so they’re a good matchup for us,” said NMU lacrosse head coach Lindsey LeMay. “We’re just going to play them a lot of times in a row though, so hopefully, if anything, we’ll be able to initially scout them on film, but by the third time we play them, we should be very familiar with the way they play. I think it’ll be beneficial, because I think little things about some of their better attackers, we’ll be able to figure out, that you can’t really see in film. The more you play someone, the more familiar you are with them. It’s just unfortunate that they’re all going to be on the road, but that’s okay.”

The Wildcats regular season closes with games at Davenport on Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.