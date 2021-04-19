Advertisement

MDOT roadside parks reopening April 30

Parks scheduled to open, drinking water to be turned on in May
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - All roadside parks operated by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will reopen for the season Friday, April 30.

MDOT maintains 85 roadside parks around the state. Parks in the Upper Peninsula and northern Lower Peninsula operate seasonally, usually closing in late October and reopening in the spring.

While parks are scheduled to be open April 30, motorists should not expect drinking water at all parks to be turned on until sometime later in May, after annual testing and treatment of the park water systems is completed.

A map and complete list of MDOT roadside parks are available on the MDOT website.

