Joshua Langford says he’s done playing basketball

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Michigan State guard Joshua Langford announced Monday that he’s done playing basketball, and will no longer pursue a professional career.

In the post, Langford said that his college experience wasn’t what he was imagining it would be; he was sidelined for nearly two years with a foot injury.

But he says he wouldn’t change it for anything.

He also encouraged people to “step out of their comfort zone,” and “go for it.”

Langford played in four seasons with Michigan State.

His best season came as a Junior; he averaged 15 points per game through 13 games before his injury. His best full season came as a sophomore, where he scored jsut under 12 points per game.

Langford announced after MSU’s First Four loss to UCLA that he would not be playing again for Michigan State.

“It definitely wasn’t an easy decision. But for me, and where I see myself, this is the right time to pivot in another direction.”

“I definitely had a lot of peace,” Langford said. “I feel like I went out the way that I wanted to. I didn’t let an injury dictate my career.”

It was a career full of bumps and bruises; a foot injury requiring two separate surgeries took nearly two years away from him.

“I had thought about giving up a hundred times,” he said, but ultimately, he’s thankful for his family. He says they pushed him in the right direction.

“They would always joke with me and say ‘what’s the motto?” and I would always say ‘never give up...never give up,’ and that’s what I did,” he said. “That’s why I can look at myself in the mirror now and say...’you know what? I’m at peace because I finished.’”

Langford’s glad he took advantage of his education at Michigan state.

“I can’t sit up here and say that I’ve always like education, or that I’ve always liked school...But I’ve grown to learn the importance of it, and at the end of the say the ball is going to stop dribbling.”

Langford says he’s grown to like education.

So much in fact, he’s getting his Masters Degree in it.

And with an emphasis on sports coaching and leadership, it might not be too long until we see him on the sidelines, perhaps for the green and white.

