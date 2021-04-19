Advertisement

In-person learning continues to increase in Marquette public schools

Marquette Area Public School board meeting
Marquette Area Public School board meeting(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members for Marquette Area Public Schools met for the second time in-person Monday.

Superintendent Bill Saunders said COVID-19 cases are down two students from last week’s 10 cases throughout the school district.

Students are quarantining as needed but the spread has not resulted to classes moving to remote learning.

Saunders said having the hybrid and online options available to lower the number of students in the classroom has been effective.

“More students that either opted for the virtual format or hybrid format continue to come back but we still have, certainly, a number of students in both those formats learning virtually and through a hybrid plan,” Saunders said.

The hybrid format allows students to choose when they will go to school for in-person classes, then learning remotely for the remainder of their schedule.

The next board meeting will be May 24.

