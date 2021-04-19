Front brings blustery & snowy conditions

Rain showers taper off during the morning across the east, but with colder air filtering in snow develops across the west. Wet snow increases during the day along the northwest wind belts. Roads will become a bit slushy, especially in the west. Snowfall amounts will range 3″-5″ in the higher elevations of the western counties with less amounts elsewhere. By the end of the week, an upper-level ridge moves in and it will bring a warmer air mass to the area. Therefore we will have temperatures climb back above normal into the 50s.

Today: Rain east with wet snow developing along northwest wind belts. Plus, it will be breezy and cooler

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Tuesday: Cloudy with morning isolated snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid-30s for most, upper 30s southcentral

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 30s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Low to mid-30s

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s, low 60s south

Saturday: Cloudy with light rain showers followed by a mix during the afternoon

>Highs: Around 40°

Sunday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.