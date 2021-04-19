Fire Station Cannabis Co. to launch delivery service across entire U.P.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Soon, marijuana consumers across the entire Upper Peninsula will be able to get products delivered right to their door.

The Fire Station Cannabis Co. is launching U.P.-wide delivery of all its products in the coming weeks.

The service is available for medical patients and anyone 21 or older, and the customer will be required to show their ID upon delivery. Products must be delivered to a residential address. Orders are limited to 2.5 ounces per customer for each transaction.

Stosh Wasik, owner of the Fire Station in Marquette, says he wants to create a more convenient shopping experience for his customers.

“We’ve had a lot of customers ask for delivery outside our current zone, and a lot of people travel far all over the U.P. to get our products,” said Wasik. “Accessibility is the number one thing in our minds, and we want to make it as easy as possible for us to get our products to our customers.”

The delivery zones and schedule for the Fire Station's delivery service. (The Fire Station Cannabis Co.)

The Fire Station will make deliveries to any city in each zone, shown above, one day a week. If demand increases, that may expand.

