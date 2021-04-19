Advertisement

Extended golf season could promote more memberships

Marquette Golf Club
Marquette Golf Club(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Golf season is in full swing now that spring has arrived earlier than usual.

Last year, Marquette Golf Club opened their season during the first week of May. This year they opened almost one month earlier on April 5!

The head pro golfer, Marc Gilmore, said that this time last year the snow was knee-high.

He said an extended season could bring more memberships.

The club is striving to be home for junior golf.

“We want kids and families out here,” Gilmore said. “We have a great two courses out here but the Heritage Course is so conducive to family golf. So, we really solicit to get as many kids out here as we can.”

Gilmore said if the nice weather continues it should be an ‘extremely good’ year for golf.

