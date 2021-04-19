Advertisement

DNR seeks public input on Lake Superior and its tributaries; survey open through May 31

Michigan Department of Natural Resources photo
Michigan Department of Natural Resources photo(Submitted photo)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fisheries biologists, technicians and management teams from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are constantly working to make decisions on how best to manage Michigan’s fisheries. But the list of key roles doesn’t stop there. Michigan anglers also can play a role in fisheries management by participating in opportunities for public input, such as the Lake Superior Management Plan survey.

The information obtained in this survey will be used along with biological data to develop a 10-year management plan for Lake Superior and its tributaries. The survey was designed to gather public perspective about recent fishing activity and opinions regarding fisheries management.

“Many opinions from anglers are readily conveyed to the department at citizen advisory committee meetings and other public meetings; however, not everyone attends those meetings,” said Patrick Hanchin, the DNR’s Lake Superior basin coordinator. “Broad survey participation from the diversity of anglers on Lake Superior and its tributaries will ensure that the DNR considers the opinions of all anglers in a management plan for Lake Superior.”

The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and respondents’ answers are strictly confidential. Some questions are asked separately with respect to Lake Superior proper or tributaries to Lake Superior, as fisheries management and regulations occasionally differ between the two. This survey will not be the only opportunity for the public to provide input on the management plan. As plan development continues, the DNR will offer different ways for the public, angling groups and citizen advisory committees to stay involved.

The Lake Superior Management Plan survey will be open to the public until May 31.

To learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries, visit its fisheries resource management webpage.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 arrested for running drug house in Gogebic County
Authorities said three people were killed and two people were seriously injured in a shooting...
Suspect apprehended in fatal shooting at Wisconsin tavern
Outlanders serves Christmas dinner
Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Michigan.
MDHHS extends epidemic order, strengthens mask requirement for children

Latest News

Sulliana Parker (courtesy of Bay College)
Parker named as Outstanding graduate for Bay College Social Sciences
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Volunteers welcome music fans to the Porcupine Mountains Music...
Porcupine Mountains Music Festival announces 2021 cancellation
Michigan Department of Transportation logo on road image.
MDOT roadside parks reopening April 30
Make it Marquette
Make It Marquette launches as talent attraction initiative, designed to drive economic growth
Gas pump
Michigan gas prices hold steady