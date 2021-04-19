DNR seeks public input on Lake Superior and its tributaries; survey open through May 31

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Fisheries biologists, technicians and management teams from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are constantly working to make decisions on how best to manage Michigan’s fisheries. But the list of key roles doesn’t stop there. Michigan anglers also can play a role in fisheries management by participating in opportunities for public input, such as the Lake Superior Management Plan survey .

The information obtained in this survey will be used along with biological data to develop a 10-year management plan for Lake Superior and its tributaries. The survey was designed to gather public perspective about recent fishing activity and opinions regarding fisheries management.

“Many opinions from anglers are readily conveyed to the department at citizen advisory committee meetings and other public meetings; however, not everyone attends those meetings,” said Patrick Hanchin, the DNR’s Lake Superior basin coordinator. “Broad survey participation from the diversity of anglers on Lake Superior and its tributaries will ensure that the DNR considers the opinions of all anglers in a management plan for Lake Superior.”

The survey takes about 10-15 minutes to complete and respondents’ answers are strictly confidential. Some questions are asked separately with respect to Lake Superior proper or tributaries to Lake Superior, as fisheries management and regulations occasionally differ between the two. This survey will not be the only opportunity for the public to provide input on the management plan. As plan development continues, the DNR will offer different ways for the public, angling groups and citizen advisory committees to stay involved.

The Lake Superior Management Plan survey will be open to the public until May 31.

To learn more about how the DNR manages Michigan’s fisheries, visit its fisheries resource management webpage .

