Community upkeep on the trails a main event in Earth Week 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Earth Week 2021 is a chance to reconnect to our favorite U.P. trails -- and help restore them.

The NMU Conservation Crew, joined by the North Country Trail Association (NCTA) Hikers Chapter, hosted their Trail Maintenance Workshop and Outing event at Wetmore Pond Sunday.

From raking, pruning, to sawing off tree branches small and large, teams worked towards making the trails easier to access for all of the community.

It required an afternoon’s worth effort using the necessary tools such as loppers, pruning saws, chainsaws (supplied by the NCTA) -- and good old-fashioned teamwork.

“(Getting) some focus on generally climate action and environmentalism. Hopefully, (we) just catch some people’s eyes and hopefully they’ll have some fun too along the way,” said NMU Conservation Crew Member Nick Burns.

“We’ve gotten a lot of higher traffic on the North Country Trail this year. So we’re just hoping that we can recruit more people to help us take care of it,” said Felicia Hokenstad of the NCTA Hikers Chapter Board and Next Generation Coalition Lead.

The NMU Conservation Crew invites you to join their next community events as part of Northern Michigan University’s 7th Annual Anderton’s Earth Week.

Find their schedule of events HERE.

