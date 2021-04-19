Advertisement

Cold Weather Continues into Mid-Week

Warmer Temperatures Return Thursday and Friday
Karl Bohnak: 4/19/2021
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Tuesday: Cold, mostly cloudy, some flurries in the morning north, partly cloudy south with more sunshine developing over all of the U.P. during the afternoon

Highs: 30s to near 40, coldest northern U.P. warmest south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Highs: 30s to 40 north, 40s south

Thursday: Mostly sunny and warmer

Highs: around 50 into the 50s

Friday: Sunshine with some clouds gathering late

Highs: 50s to near 60, warmest western interior

There is a chance of some showers Saturday with cooler conditions expected on Sunday.

