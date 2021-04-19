Calumet church raises money for new ceiling

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Faith Lutheran Church off Depot St. in Calumet was built in the early 1900s over an old school building.

The construction at the time used old wood from the old building as part of the new building.

Now, the ceiling is starting to crack from the weight of many a UP winter.

To fix it, the church began a can drive which has raised nearly 500$ a week. Additionally, the church took out a loan for the rest.

“The outpouring of support not only from our congregation members,” said Faith Lutheran Pastor Jared Howard. “But from the prayer and support we’ve had from the can drive and from other donations has just buoyed our spirits on how loving and helpful people from these communities are.”

If you want to help, you can donate cans at the Faith Lutheran Church at 26016 Depot St. in Calumet.

Or, you can call (906) 337-2400, or email flccalumet@gmail.com to set up other ways to donate.

