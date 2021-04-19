Advertisement

Brady Says He’ll Be Ready To Go

Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Tom Brady expects to be ready for June minicamp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Speaking at a fundraiser for Bucs coach Bruce Arians’ foundation, the 43-year-old quarterback joked he didn’t know “if I can go this week.” He then added he is aiming to be back on the field relatively soon for the Super Bowl champions.

