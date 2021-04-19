Ambitious college student lands jewelry apprenticeship

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Typically you hear about apprenticeships for brick layers, electricians and plumbers, but what about jewelers?

Northern Michigan University junior Emily Johnson is giving the saying, ‘Diamonds are a girl’s best friend’, a new meaning.

“I took on the task of soldering and I completely taught myself,” Johnson said. “It was a rough road, that’s for sure. I progressively got better and Jandrons reached out to me via Facebook because they saw my work and they wanted me to come work for them.”

While taking business classes, the entrepreneurial-minded student runs her own jewelry company.

“I started my own business a year ago in March,” she said. “Superior Glass Wraps.”

Now she’s the new apprentice at Jandrons Jewelry in Marquette Township, learning how to refine all of your used jewelry.

“Our hopes for Emily is that she can take over ring sizing, chain repair, welding jump rings,” jeweler Tammy Jandron-Kulbieda said.

Jandron-Kulbieda had been the only jeweler in the shop since their main jeweler, Charlie Gahn, died a couple years ago. Once in her shoes, Jandron-Kulbieda noticed the passion Johnson has for the industry.

“It just sparks something inside of me where it’s a fun job and it’s something different every single day,” Jandron-Kulbieda said. “And that’s what I can see in Emily.”

After her three-month apprenticeship ends, Johnson has high aspirations for her future.

“I am hoping to grow my business as big as it can and eventually hoping to start working for these guys [Jandrons] in the future as a full-time employee,” Johnson said.

