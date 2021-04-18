Houghton County woman becomes first-time homeowner in South Range

SOUTH RANGE, Mich. (WLUC) - Home sweet home. Those words were ringing out on Saturday as Copper Country Habitat for Humanity gave first-time homeowner Kathy Balog the keys to a new house in South Range.

Balog, who has lived in the Copper Country since 2004, is already looking forward to moving in.

“For almost the past two years, I’ve lived in Hancock in an apartment,” said Balog. “So, from going to an apartment to a house is wonderful. They have all this extra space, and out of both places, this is the biggest kitchen I’ve ever had.”

The organization’s executive director, Steven Cadeau, says the 1,280 square-foot home comes with three bedrooms and is also energy efficient.

“It’s on a heated pad,” Cadeau said. “We heat the house with radiant hot water heat, which we put in the foundation, and it comes right up through the house.”

Because of the pandemic, the nonprofit could not build a new home. Fortunately, it got lucky finding one for Balog.

“We placed a family in it in the spring of 2017,” Cadeau explained. “We have a clause that says if the family is going to sell it within five years, we have the right to buy it back, in which we did because the family sold it two years later.”

Throughout the ceremony, Balog received warm wishes from Habitat for Humanity and new neighbors. She is thankful for those who made this happen and is looking forward to new memories.

“It’s going to be somewhere where I’m going to share it with my family and friends,” she stated. “I don’t care where it was located at. It’s a home where I am going to settle in and enjoy it for many years to come.”

Balog will sign the paperwork for her new house this Tuesday, April 21st. And, Copper Country Habitat for Humanity has these two words for her: “Welcome home!”

