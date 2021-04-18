Tech womens soccer trounces Pride 3-0

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Huskies posted 13 shots on goal and 14 corner kicks en route to a 3-0 win over Purdue Northwest in GLIAC women’s soccer Sunday afternoon at Kearly Stadium. Grace Shaw, Haley Ruiter, and Kiersen Korienek scored goals for Michigan Tech and Erika Gabriel made two saves to shut out the Pride.

“We really had to press higher up the field because when we gave Purdue Northwest had time, they were dangerous,” said head coach Turk Ozturk. “When we did that, we forced more mistakes and got more opportunities with free kicks and corner kicks so I was happy with how we played today.”

Shaw scored in the ninth minute of play to give the Huskies an early edge. After receiving a pass into the box from Brooke Shauer, Shaw crossed the ball from her right foot to her left to create space and dished it past goalkeeper Bridget Grady. The Huskies continued to keep the ball in the offensive half for most of the opening 45 minutes but did not score, despite 20 shot attempts and seven corners. Shaw tried a diving header on the far post that sailed just high.

The Pride came with pressure after the break but the Huskies turned momentum back in their favor in the 57th minute, when Haley Ruiter scored with assists to Jesse Jacobusse and Neve Badalow.

Kiersen Korienek entered the game and made an immediate impact with multiple scoring chances. She eventually scored her first goal of the season in the 81st minute off a pass from Hannah Loughlin. Korienek saw her shot blocked next to the near post just seconds earlier. The Huskies faced little pressure in the final minutes of the contest.

“We struggled to score early even though we had a lot of chances,” Korienek said. “We knew that putting the finishing touches on some of our opportunities were something we needed to work on and luckily, we were able to put away a couple in the second half today.”

Shaw and Jacobusse tried seven shots apiece. Korienek landed a team high four shots on goal. Michigan Tech notched its third shutout in the GLIAC this spring.

The Huskies will make-up Friday’s postponed game against University of Wisconsin, Parkside Friday, April 23 at 1 p.m. in Houghton. The GLIAC quarterfinals begin next Tuesday with higher seeds hosting.

Seniors Amanda Young and Mackenzie Scholz were recognized before Sunday’s game for their contributions to the program.

Coach Ozturk on Young: “I have had the privilege of coaching Amanda this spring and have been so impressed with her performance this season. She has taken full command of her backline as a dominant senior leader on this team. She has been a great player to coach, a wonderful teammate, and an even better person. We wish Amanda the best of luck in her future.”

Coach Ozturk on Scholz: “Mackenzie is another student-athlete that we were fortunate to have return to us for her final spring season. Her work ethic and desire to be successful as a team has been an inspiration to our young backline. She has had an outstanding final season and we know that she will continue to be successful in everything that she pursues.”

