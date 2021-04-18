Advertisement

Outlanders Restaurant to become Nikki’s Snack Dispatch on Wednesday

For the family-run restaurant in Marquette, it’s a passing of the torch from mother to daughter to lead the family business.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A family-run restaurant in Marquette is transitioning to a new direction -- a passing of the torch from one generation in the family to the next.

Outlanders just celebrated eight years last February.

Run by the mother-and-daughter team of Anne and Nichole Klingler, the restaurant retires Wednesday and becomes Nikki’s Snack Dispatch.

Daughter Nichole opened the ‘ghost kitchen’ in August 2020 -- solely as a takeout and delivery service.

Nikki’s operated out of Outlanders’ kitchen when the restaurant was closed, appealing to those in town with late night snack cravings.

What was expected to be a shorter-term operation bloomed towards long-term success.

The family had seen Nichole’s venture take off as the pandemic continued to impact the restaurant industry.

For Outlanders Owner Anne Klingler, it’s a passing of the torch to her daughter.

“It’s kind of bittersweet. I’m excited with Nichole being able to do her thing. But I’m going to miss... I’m going to miss all my customers,” she said.

“Outlanders is definitely not going away. We’re still doing (Outlanders) Catering -- doing the holiday dinners, all festivals. We’ll definitely be there, the mother-daughter team Anne and Nichole will be there!” Added Nichole Klingler.

A changing family business, but a family passion and commitment all the same.

Nikki’s specializes in snack food for the on-the-go type, but long-time customers will be happy to see Outlanders favorites like the Pulled BBQ Pork Fries making it to the menu -- the new menu comes out Monday.

A hiring party is set for Sat., Apr. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. EDT at the Outlanders location on 1014 Washington St. in Marquette.

Keep up-to-date through both restaurants’ social media pages: Outlanders and Nikki’s Snack Dispatch

Outlanders Menu

Nikki’s Snack Dispatch Menu

