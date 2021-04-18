One arrested; suspect running a ‘drug house’ in Gogebic County

ANVIL, Mich. (WLUC) - One man sits behind bars on three charges including drug possession after evidence was found of maintaining a drug house Saturday.

Troopers White and Fezatt from Michigan State Police Wakefield Post responded to a complaint at an Anvil home for domestic violence and drugs. There, authorities learned who the suspect was and attempted to make contact with him at his home in Ironwood.

Upon arrival, drugs paraphernalia and narcotic activity was found.

As the drug activity was being observed, the suspect was seen driving by the home. Troopers initiated a traffic stop for further investigation and placed the the man under arrest for possession of methamphetamine, possession of firearm and assault.

A search warrant was obtained and executed on the suspect’s residence and vehicles where the drug house evidence was found.

The suspect was taken to Gogebic County Jail. The investigation is still ongoing.

