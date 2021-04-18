NMU lacrosse falls to GVSU in final home game of 2021

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University women’s lacrosse team celebrated Senior Day before dropping a bout with Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) member Grand Valley State University 18-6 on Sunday afternoon.

Four goals for the Lakers opened the game inside the Superior Dome. The Wildcats got on the board for the first time with a goal from Katelyn Mongold.

After another 4-0 run for GVSU, Kaitlyn Bridger scored NMU’s second goal of the game. Following a Laker goal, Mongold found the back of the net for a second time to make the score 9-3.

GVSU put up four more goals to go into the half on top 13-3.

Tess Kostelec, honored before the game during Senior Day festivities, scored back-to-back goals for the Wildcats in the second half. Her second goal was assisted by Aleya Speas.

The final goal for NMU was scored by Bridger. In the end, the Lakers took the game 18-6.

Kostelec, Nicole Smith, and Shannon Walus were honored before the Senior Day game to celebrate their contributions to the WIldcat lacrosse team. Kostelec tied for the team-high in goals on the day with two, Smith caused one turnover, and Walus nabbed a ground ball and also caused a turnover.

Bridger and Mongold also scored two goals each for NMU. All of the goal scorers for the Wildcats also had a team-high three shots on goal each.

Mongold led NMU in draw controls with three.

Heather Beebe had four ground balls, leading the team. Cam Stilson and Lauryn Rygiel tallied three ground balls each.

Smith, Bianca Kinder, Walus, Rygiel, and Beebe aided the defensive effort with one caused turnover each.

Wildcat keeper Cam Stilson had five saves in her 60 minutes of action.

NMU lacrosse is on the road for the final two regular-season games. The Wildcats travel to Davenport University for a two-game series that begins with game one Friday, April 23 at 5:30 p.m. and concludes with game two on Sunday, April 25 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.